Panchayat poll violence: three cases registered

Virudhunagar district police have registered three cases in connection with the violence that marred panchayat union indirect elections at Narikudi and Watrap panchayat unions on Saturday.

The Narikudi police have registered two cases for mob attack on police officials and for disrupting the election process.

In the first case, based on a complaint by Block Development Officer Subramanian, the police registered cases of rioting, damage to public property, trespassing, assaulting with dangerous weapons, preventing officials from discharging their duties, abusive language and for criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The police have booked AIADMK functionary Ravichandran and others for creating a ruckus and damaging furniture.

In the second case, based on a complaint from Narikudi sub-inspector of police, the police booked Ravichandran’s son R. Saravanan and his relative Yoga Lakshmanan and others for attacking Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatesan with machete and others by throwing stones. They have been booked for assault and attempt to murder. The police officer sustained cuts on his right hand.

The Watrap police have booked cases against 20 persons for barging into the election hall for rioting, preventing police officials from discharging their duties, trespass after preparation for hurting or wrongful restraint and under the provisions of TNPPDL Act.