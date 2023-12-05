ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat passes resolution against conservation center at Longwood Shola in the Nilgiris

December 05, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The proposal raised concerns among the villagers and environmentalists as this shola forest is very important in maintaining the local ecology, including the hydrology of the region. It is the only source of water for around 30,000 families downstream and in the areas surrounding the forest

The Hindu Bureau

The Jackanarai panchayat of Kotagiri has passed a resolution against a proposal by the Forest department to establish an International Conservation Center and a watch tower in the Longwood shola forest in Kotagiri.

ALSO READ
Protests intensify against construction in Longwood Shola reserve forest in the Nilgiris

The Forest department in 2022 had sanctioned ₹5.2 crores to construct a conservation center, purportedly for students to explore and experience the goals of ensuring the conservations of Shola forests by building the conservation center and watch tower, also promoting eco-tourism in the process. 

“The proposal raised concerns among the villagers and environmentalists as this shola forest is very important in maintaining the local ecology, including the hydrology of the region. It is the only source of water for around 30,000 families downstream and in the areas surrounding the forest,” said Yukesh Saravanan, a local resident who was part of the meeting with local villagers who opposed the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The villagers had opposed the forest department’s construction of concrete beds to raise saplings in Longwood Shola.

ALSO READ
Preserving Longwood, the Nilgiris’ only urban Shola forest

“The state policy on forests does not permit any construction activities within protected areas, other than for inspection work. Longwood shola is a sacred grove, where extant annual rituals are performed by the local indigenous communities from time immemorial and footfall in the region would deprive the indigenous rights of the people,” added Mr. Saravanan.

In the resolution passed on November 10, 2023, the Jackanarai panchayat passed the resolution opposing the plans of the forest department to construct any buildings or structures in Longwood Shola, citing concerns about the impact of the activities on local ecology and also water security for local communities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US