Panchayat clerk in Ranipet dismissed from service for producing fake SSLC certificate

Published - June 28, 2024 09:12 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old panchayat secretary of T.C. Kuppam village under Walajah taluk in Ranipet district was dismissed for producing a fake Class X certificate to join the service.

Based on the inquiry report, Collector S. Valarmathi issued the dismissal order on Friday. Police said that the accused, G. Kirubakaran, a native of Ratnagiri town near Arcot, joined as panchayat secretary in September 2021 after producing relevant documents for the purpose.

After several complaints were filed by residents and social activists that Kirubakaran had produced fake documents, the Collector formed a committee to investigate the matter. The panchayat secretary was kept under suspension.

The inquiry committee found Kirubakaran guilty. Subsequently, he was dismissed from service. A case was registered against him by Ratnagiri police.

