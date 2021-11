CHENNAI

19 November 2021 00:35 IST

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officers on Thursday arrested a clerk in Kundrathur town panchayat for bribery.

A person lodged a complaint alleging that he had been asked bribes of ₹25,000 by Dhanraj, executive officer at the Kundrathur town panchayat, and ₹10,000 by clerk Selvaraj in order to get a plot layout approved.

