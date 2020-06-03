Tamil Nadu

Panchayat chief ‘forced’ to dig a grave

Collector says he retracted his earlier statement

A panchayat president in Tiruvannamalai district, belonging to the Irular community, was allegedly forced to dig a grave by members of the dominant Hindu community. Collector K. S. Kandasamy, however, claimed the panchayat president said he undertook the job “on request". The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front sought action against those who forced the Ariyakunjur panchayat chief to dig the grave.

K. Samuel Raj, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, said that despite the State Government giving opportunities for members of the Scheduled Castes in the panchayati raj system, leaders from the community were being targeted. Untouchability against Dalits is still widely prevalent in rural areas and Dalits suffer from inequality and segregation, he added.

Though there are a number of people from SC/ST communities getting elected to various bodies, they were unable to perform their duties or exercise their rights as a member or as a leader of an institution or the body, he said.

He urged the Collector to take appropriate action against the accused.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Collector said an inquiry has been conducted with the panchayat leader by the Assistant Director-Panchayats.

The complainant belongs to the Irula community, who earned his livelihood by digging graves. He carried out this work after one of the villagers died. Several villagers, majority of them Irulas, were inquired and they said that they took up such activities for earning money, Mr. Kandasamy said. The panchayat president retracted from his earlier the statement he had given earlier and said that he executed the job on the request from his vice-president for ₹2000, the Collector said.

He added that atrocities against SC/STs are being viewed seriously and if there is a case of abuse, the victims should file a complaint with the appropriate authority for action.

