‘Panchami’ land will be returned to beneficiaries

The Tamil Nadu government is taking action to ensure that panchami lands are returned to the intended beneficiaries, Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, who pointed out that there was no mention of ‘panchami’ lands in the policy note tabled in the House, he said the Collectors had been instructed to identify these lands which are not in possession of the beneficiaries.

Mr. Ramachandran said that though 1,47,296 acre was given to ‘panchamars’ and members of the Scheduled Castes, the land had not been with the beneficiaries over the years. “We have sought a report from the Collectors...,” he said.

Ms. Srinivasan said the government was yet to make public the report of a committee, which was established to examine the charges of large-scale appropriation of the land assigned to the ‘panchama’ community by the non-Scheduled Caste people and headed by former Madras High Court judge M. Maruthamuthu.