Pamban fishermen go on strike

Fishermen using or owning mechanised boats in Pamban began an indefinite strike on Saturday protesting against the arrest of their fraternity by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday when they were stranded in the high seas after their boat developed a snag.

Claiming that the fishermen who had set out for fishing on Thursday morning were fishing in Indian waters when the fishing net got entangled in the propeller, fishermen leader G. Arul said the fishermen were struggling to bring back the boat that had drifted to Sri Lankan waters when the Lankan Navy arrested them north-west of Arippu beacon.

Ignoring their pleas, the Lankan Navy arrested the hapless fishermen, Mr. Arul said. The navy from the north-central naval command had arrested the fishermen — Jebamalai, Arul Sagayam, Adaikalam, Jayakanth and Muruganandam — after impounding their trawler (IND TN 10 MM 693). The fishermen were produced before the magistrate court in Mannar and remanded in judicial custody in Vavuniya prison till March 8. Stating that the arrested fishermen never indulged in illegal fishing in the Lankan waters as alleged by the Navy, the striking fishermen demanded their immediate release along with their trawler.