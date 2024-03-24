Palm Sunday marks entry of Jesus into Jerusalem

March 24, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST

Palm Sunday was observed with special prayers and procession in all churches in Madurai.

Christians have been observing the Lent season since February 14, the Ash Wednesday. This is the time of the year when Christians observe fast, remembering Jesus, who endured the Cross and crucifixion to redeem mankind from eternal damnation.

The Lent period culminates with the Passion Week starting Palm Sunday when Jesus, with his disciples, rode into Jerusalem on a donkey. Jews, who were held captives for long by one superpower after the other, were of the belief that Jesus should be the prophetic Messiah who would relieve them from the tyranny of the Romans. They waved olive branches, a sign of victory, while welcoming Jesus, expecting Him to be their king. They never knew that Jesus came to die a lowly and cruel death on the Cross to get mankind eternal life and freedom from sin and death.