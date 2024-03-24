GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palm Sunday marks entry of Jesus into Jerusalem

March 24, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Palm Sunday procession being taken out by parishioners of St. Joseph’s Church in Madurai.

Palm Sunday procession being taken out by parishioners of St. Joseph’s Church in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Palm Sunday was observed with special prayers and procession in all churches in Madurai.

Christians have been observing the Lent season since February 14, the Ash Wednesday. This is the time of the year when Christians observe fast, remembering Jesus, who endured the Cross and crucifixion to redeem mankind from eternal damnation.

The Lent period culminates with the Passion Week starting Palm Sunday when Jesus, with his disciples, rode into Jerusalem on a donkey. Jews, who were held captives for long by one superpower after the other, were of the belief that Jesus should be the prophetic Messiah who would relieve them from the tyranny of the Romans. They waved olive branches, a sign of victory, while welcoming Jesus, expecting Him to be their king. They never knew that Jesus came to die a lowly and cruel death on the Cross to get mankind eternal life and freedom from sin and death.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.