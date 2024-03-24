Palm Sunday celebrated to mark entry of Jesus into Jerusalem

March 24, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Palm Sunday was observed with special prayers and procession in all the churches of Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Christians have been observing the Lent season since February 14, the Ash Wednesday. This is the time of the year when Christians observe fast, remembering Jesus, who endured the Cross and crucifixion to redeem mankind from eternal damnation.

The Lent period culminates with the Passion Week starting Palm Sunday when Jesus, with his disciples, rode into Jerusalem on a donkey. Jews, who were held captives for long by one superpower after the other, were of the belief that Jesus should be the prophetic Messiah who would relieve them from the tyranny of the Romans. They waved olive branches, a sign of victory, while welcoming Jesus, expecting Him to be their king. They never knew that Jesus came to die a lowly and cruel death on the Cross to get mankind eternal life and freedom from sin and death.

Presided over by Bishop Stephen Antony, Bishop Emeritus Yvon Ambrose led the procession around the streets of Sacred Hearts Cathedral. Later a Holy Mass was conducted.

Rector and Parish Priest Kumar Raja led the observance at Our Lady of Snows Basilica, and Parish Priest Antony Bruno at Our Lady of Lourdes at Lourdammalpuram.

Palm Sunday was observed at all churches across Thoothukudi district.

Many special services have been lined up in all these churches during this Holy Week. There will be Maundy Thursday service on March 28 to commemorate the Last Supper Jesus had with His disciples. On Good Friday (March 29), the day when Jesus was crucified, Via Dolorosa), will be enacted to remember the Way of the Cross, Jesus took to Calvary.

Easter Mass will be held on the midnight of Saturday, and a Holy Mass on Easter Sunday (March 31) to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus.

