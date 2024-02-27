ADVERTISEMENT

Pallikaranai murder: SC Commission orders additional security for slain man’s wife

February 27, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on Monday ordered that additional police protection be provided to Sharmila, wife of Praveen, a Dalit man who was murdered by caste-Hindus, including her brother. The Commission’s Chairperson, retired High Court judge P.R. Shivakumar, and Vice-Chairperson Punitha Pandian visited family members of the deceased Praveen, including Sharmila on Monday, and held an investigation into the incident, an official source said.

“As there was a threat to Praveen’s wife Sharmila, the chairperson directed police officers for giving additional protection to her,” the source said.

The Commission also directed officials to hand over the financial compensation to the deceased’s family members soon.

Praveen, who married a caste-Hindu girl against the wishes of her family, was murdered in Pallikaranai in Chennai on Saturday night. Five men, including the brother-in-law of the victim, were arrested in connection with the crime on Sunday.

A murder case has been registered and the accused have also been booked under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

