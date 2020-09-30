Palladam MLA endorses Palaniswami as CM candidate

Tiruppur

30 September 2020 16:15 IST

Amid the leadership tussle in the AIADMK, Palladam MLA Karaipudur A. Natarajan on Wednesday endorsed Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming State Assembly elections.

“He has a good name among the people,” the MLA told mediapersons at Sultanpet near Mangalam in Tiruppur district. Responding to a question on the rift between Mr. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister and the party coordinator O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Natarajan said that status quo must continue and that the next government must be formed under Mr. Palaniswami.

However, he clarified that this was his “personal opinion.” “We will abide by the decision made by the party’s leadership,” Mr. Natarajan noted.

