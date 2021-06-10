Palayamkottai prison official put on ‘compulsory wait’

TIRUNELVELI

10 June 2021 19:38 IST

Superintendent of Palayamkottai Central Prison Krishnakumar has been transferred and put on compulsory wait even as stalemate continues over handing over the body of remand prisoner P. Muthu Mano, 27, of Vagaikulam in the district, who was beaten to death on the jail premises by a few inmates on April 22, to his family members.

Superintendent of Tiruchi Central Prison Shankar will succeed Mr. Krishnakumar.

Muthu Mano and his associates were arrested by Kalakkad police after they allegedly attempted to murder two brothers from Panagudi and lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison, where he was beaten to death.

Subsequently, Perumalpuram police arrested seven prison inmates. While the police commenced their probe, the government placed under suspension prison officials Shanmugasundaram, Sivan, Gangaraj, Sankarasubbu, Anantharaj, Vadivel Murugaiah and Sam Albert.

Meanwhile, it transferred the probe to the CB-CID. Relatives of Muthu Mano refused to accept his body even after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed them to receive it.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Krishnakumar had been transferred and put on ‘compulsory wait’ and jailor Parasuraman had been transferred to Madurai Central Prison, sources in the jail said.