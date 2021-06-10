Palayamkottai Central Prison Superintendent put on ‘compulsory wait’

TIRUNELVELI

10 June 2021 23:34 IST

The Superintendent of Central Prison, Palaymkottai, Krishnakumar has been transferred and put on compulsory wait even as the stalemate continues over handing over the body of remand prisoner P. Muthu Mano, 27, of Vaagaikulam in the district, who was allegedly beaten to death on the jail premises on April 22.

Shankar, Superintendent of Central Prison, Tiruchi, will succeed Mr. Krishnakumar.

Muthu Mano and his associates were arrested by the Kalakkad police after they attempted to murder two brothers from Panagudi and lodged in the Palayamkottai Central Prison. He was beaten to death on April 22. Seven persons were arrested in the Perumalpuram police station limits and they were also lodged in the jail.

While police commenced probe, the government placed under suspension prison officials Shanmugasundaram, Sivan, Gangaraj, Sankarasubbu, Anantharaj, Vadivel Murugaiah and Sam Albert.

Meanwhile, the State government transferred the probe to CB-CID wing. Relatives of Muthu Mano refused to accept his body even after Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed them to receive it.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Krishnakumar has been transferred and put on ‘compulsory wait’ and jailor Parasuraman, also from Palayamkottai Central Prison, has been transferred to Madurai Central Prison, sources in the jail said.