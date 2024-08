Train No. 16791/16792 Tirunelveli - Palakkad- Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express will be permanently augmented with one sleeper class coach and three general second class coaches from Tirunelveli with effect from August 14 and from Palakkad with effect from August 15.

The revised composition after the permanent augmentation of four more coaches will be - five sleeper class coaches, 11 general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.