Palar water channel to get a ₹14.5 crore makeover

Construction work to provide a retaining wall for the water drain from Vellore Old Town to the Palar river has begun.

The work, which started after the Parliamentary elections, stalled frequently due to incessant rains in the city over the past 15 days. The project will cost the Vellore City Municipal Corporation ₹14.5 crore.

The water channel between Thendral Nagar and River View, covering an approximate length of 2.5 kilometres, would have 3.5 metres high walls on both sides. The run-off area will be left as soil to allow the water to recharge, said an official.

The workers are carrying out civic works near Collectorate on the service road of Chennai-Bengaluru Highway.

The Vellore City Municipal Corporation has decided to construct the retaining wall on both sides of the channel to prevent the flooding of rain water on the adjoining roads.

Tenders were floated and awarded before the announcement of elections in March this year.

The Model Code of Conduct delayed the commencement of the work and the workers have only been able cover about 300 metres on one side of the channel so far.

A support wall construction had also started near ‘Manga Mandi’, which would cover the area up to Thendral Nagar. The wall runs up to 3.94 kilometres near Old Bypass Road in Vellore but only 400 metres of construction has been completed. The government had allocated ₹14.5 crore for this project too.

Both works will be executed simultaneously and are expected to be completed within a year regardless of the rain, the official said. Once completed, incidences of water stagnation on roads would be minimised, he added.