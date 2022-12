December 17, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday participated in the 48th GST Council meeting, held under the leadership of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, via video-conferencing.

Finance Secretary N. Muruganandam, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Dheeraj Kumar, Secretary, Department of Registration and Commercial Taxes Jothi Nirmala Samy, among others, were present.