Palanivel Thiaga Rajan calls on Nirmala Sitharaman

August 02, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday and thanked her for enabling TN to become the first state to get API connectivity to Income Tax data. In a social media post, Mr. Rajan said he also thanked her for the support throughout his time as Finance Minister and GST Council member. “I am grateful that she made time to catch up in the midst of the ongoing Monsoon Session.” Following the GST Council model of data sharing across states, “this progressive step will increase the efficiency and accuracy of government schemes and subsidies,” Mr. Rajan said.

