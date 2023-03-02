Palaniswami’s supporters plan to make him general secy. by holding election

March 02, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Armed with the Supreme Court’s favourable judgment in the AIADMK general council case, supporters of the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, are planning to make him a full-fledged general secretary by holding the election to the post early.

Simultaneously, they will approach the Election Commission (EC) to reiterate their position that the resolutions adopted at the general council meeting in July be accepted and hosted on the EC website, say two senior leaders of the party.

Reiterating that there is no legal bar on their camp going ahead with the election to the post of general secretary, the leaders explain that it was not at all surprising that the court did not cover the correctness or otherwise of the resolutions because this did not form part of the subject matter of the applications. “The possibility of the resolutions getting challenged legally cannot act as an impediment for us to carry forward our activity,” they point out. As the EC is preoccupied with the Assembly elections in three northeastern States and the byelections to the Assembly constituencies in seven other States, including Erode (East), the party will remind the EC of its earlier communication on the changes in the organisational structure, as approved by the general council, the leaders add.

As for the next move of the camp led by the former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, a key functionary says it will be finalised after the Erode (East) byelection results are declared.