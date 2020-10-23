Palaniswami’s statement unpalatable, says Stalin

CHENNAI

23 October 2020

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said it was unpalatable that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had sought to portray himself as a munificent lord by announcing that his government would offer free vaccination for COVID-19, as and when it becomes available.

“While he is not able to provide any support to the people who have lost their livelihood [due to the pandemic], he seeks to promote himself as a munificent lord. It is unpalatable,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Mr. Stalin said it was the duty of a government to vaccinate the people for free during a pandemic, but the Chief Minister spoke as if he was doing a favour.

“Mr. Palaniswami has made the announcement as if free vaccination will be a great achievement,” he said.