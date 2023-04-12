Palaniswami’s speech in House cut out from webcast, charges AIADMK; stages walkout

April 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Charging that the speeches made by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami were being “cut out” from the live webcast of Assembly proceedings “on purpose”, the AIADMK staged a walk-out on Wednesday.

Initially, when Mr. Palaniswami raised the issue in the House, Speaker M. Appavu maintained that there may be some technical issue which would be looked into. But, later in the day, AIADMK legislator S.P. Velumani raised it yet again and said some officials might be behind this deliberate act.

The AIADMK whip contended that the speech made by Mr. Palaniswami, while moving the special call attention motion, was “cut out” specifically, the proceedings before and after Mr. Palaniswami’s speech was available on webcast.

Mr. Velumani later led his party members, including Mr. Palaniswami, to stage a walk out. Later in the day, when the AIADMK legislators had returned to the House, the Chair referred to the issue and said the webcast of House proceedings in the portal was being introduced on a pilot basis and that the aim was to telecast all the proceedings in a phased manner.

Reponding to the Chair, Mr. Velumani pointed out that Mr. Palaniswami’s speech alone was singled out and being cut. Mr. Palaniswami too joined to ask why should the Leader of the Opposition be specifically targeted.

However, the Chair reiterated that the webcast of items in the list of business for the day was being introduced from April 12 on a pilot basis and that all proceedings would be webcast in a phased manner. Until then, “whatever was the practice in the past would be followed”.

Earlier in the day, soon after convening the session on Wedneday, the Chair said the name, photograph and details of the Minister/legislator raising/answering a query would be displayed in all four screens installed in the House from April 12.