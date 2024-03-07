Palaniswami’s call to DMK govt. to meet demands of transport corporations’ employees

March 07, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday urged the State government to provide an interim relief of ₹5,000 to employees of State Transport Corporations, and hike the dearness allowance for retired employees. Flaying the government’s approach on the issue, he said that the committee formed to discuss the pay hike with trade unions had not held even one meeting yet.

Separately, AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, described the government’s launch of the web portal for the new scheme Neengal Nalama as yet another exercise for seeking publicity. The DMK regime had stopped several welfare schemes launched by Jayalalithaa while in power, he contended.

