Palaniswami writes to Speaker on inclusion of Udhayakumar in Business Advisory Committee

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written to Speaker M. Appavu, reiterating the position that the AIADMK legislature party had made R. B. Udhayakumar the deputy leader in place of O. Panneerselvam.

Consequently, the deputy floor leader should be included in the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC), he said in his letter. The letter was presented by the legislature party's deputy whip S. Ravi on Tuesday to the office of the Assembly Secretary, said sources in the AIADMK.

This follows a letter given by the Panneeraselvam camp to the Speaker five days ago.

A supporter of Mr. Panneerselvam says the stand of his camp has been that its leader remains the coordinator of the party, of which part is the legislature party. Hence, no cognisance should be taken of any change in the composition of the legislature party in view of the ongoing legal battle, the supporter said.