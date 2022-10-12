Palaniswami writes to Speaker on inclusion of Udhayakumar in Business Advisory Committee

‘AIADMK legislature party has made him the deputy leader in place of O. Panneerselvam’

AIADMK interim general secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written to Speaker M. Appavu, reiterating the position that the AIADMK legislature party had made R. B. Udhayakumar the deputy leader in place of O. Panneerselvam.

Consequently, the deputy floor leader should be included in the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC), Mr. Palaniswami said in his letter. The letter was presented on Tuesday to the office of the Assembly Secretary, said a source in the AIADMK.

A supporter of Mr. Panneerselvam says the position of his camp has been that its leader remains the coordinator of the party, of which part is the legislature party. Hence, no cognisance needs to be taken of any change in the composition of the legislature party.