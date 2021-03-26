Palaniswami will be Chief Minister again, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

26 March 2021 01:20 IST

‘Chief Minister has no negative points against him’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said Edappadi K. Palaniswami will become the Chief Minister again as there are no negative points against him. “He (Palaniswami) thinks of people and implements schemes for the welfare of people,” he said.

Mr. Ramadoss was campaigning in Royapettah for PMK’s Chepauk-Triplicane candidate A.V.A. Kassali.

Mr. Ramadoss alleged that the DMK had not done anything, despite the constituency being its strong bastion. He pointed out that DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi had won from here thrice and alleged that nothing had still been done for the welfare of the minorities. “The constituency suffers from poor roads, water scarcity and lacks basic amenities,” Mr. Ramadoss said.

He said the plan to clean up Cooum river was proposed and funds were allocated when C.N. Annadurai was the Chief Minister in 1967 and Karunanidhi was the Minister for Public Works, but no progress had been made and it continued to be a work in progress for many years.

Now, the AIADMK government was trying to fix the issues, Mr. Ramadoss said.

He pointed out that Stalin had been Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Rural Development and Local Administration, but the promise of “Singara Chennai” had not been fulfilled.

“If PMK had got such opportunities, we would have made Chennai better than Singapore or London,” Mr. Ramadoss claimed and urged the voters to give the PMK candidate a chance and see how development happened. He highlighted the PMK’s manifesto, which promised free education, among other things.