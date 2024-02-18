GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami warns of stir against Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Central govts. over Mekedatu

February 18, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday criticised the DMK government for its approach towards the Mekedatu dam project.

In a statement, he said that the State government had not been taking “appropriate steps” on the matter, and had not given a “proper reply” to his repeated observations on the issue.

Calling upon the Karnataka government to abandon the project, he said that his party would undertake an agitation if the government failed to do so. The stir would also be turned against the Central and Tamil Nadu governments, which were remaining “passive spectators”, he added.

