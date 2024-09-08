Palaniswami wants TN govt. to constitute panel to resolve issues in Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department hostels

Flagging the challenges reportedly being faced by students in hostels run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday (September 8, 2024) urged the Tamil Nadu government to constitute a committee to rectify the concerns being raised.

The former CM cited media reports that highlighted the issues being faced by students from the Adi Dravidar and tribal communities living in State-run hostel in Mylapore. Broken amenities, unauthorized entry of outsiders during night hours into the campus and use of alcohol, shortage in food to students, were among the issues facing students, those reports said.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami contended: “Since the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, the attacks on Scheduled Castes have been on the rise”. He also recalled his statements flagging issues being faced reportedly by students from the Adi Dravidar and tribal communities staying in State-run hostels.

Recalling the incident in Pudukkottai district, where faecal matter was found in an overhead drinking water tank, challenges faced by SCs in getting drinking water supply in Tenkasi district, deaths in Kallakurichi due to illicit liquor, murder of the State unit president of a national party, Mr. Palaniswami charged that though they were flagged in several occasions, “it seemed no strong action has been taken by the DMK government” over these issues.