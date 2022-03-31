Palaniswami wants Stalin to clear the ‘mystery’ over his New Delhi visit
He also raises doubts about the Chief Minister’s recent visit to UAE
The AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to clear the “mystery” behind his visit to New Delhi.
In a statement, he contended that Mr. Stalin, who led a campaign, “Go Back Modi’‘ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had gone to New Delhi to request Mr. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for “protecting himself and his family.” Mr. Palaniswami raised doubts over the purpose of the recent visit of the Chief Minister to the United Arab Emirates.
Recalling that Mr. Stalin’s father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had patched up with the Congress chief and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi 43 years ago, Mr. Palaniswami argued that Mr. Modi would not get “carried away” by Mr. Stalin’s “drama,” unlike Indira Gandhi.
In a separate statement, the AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, referred to reports of conduct of a few councillors of the ruling party in Chennai and Tambaram Municipalities. He wanted the Chief Minister to ensure that the families of women councillors did not interfere with their functioning and legal action was taken against wrong-doers.
