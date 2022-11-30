Palaniswami wants cocaine seizure case handed over to CBI

November 30, 2022

The AIADMK leader said the seizure sparked apprehensions as to whether the State was turning into an international hub for narcotics

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, demanded on Wednesday that the police hand over the case of the recent seizure of cocaine worth ₹360 crore to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and secure a severe punishment to all those linked to the incident. 

In a statement, he urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to act, and said that if the State government failed to transfer the case, the Centre should hand it over to the CBI on its own. 

Mr. Palaniswami said the seizure sparked apprehensions as to whether the State was turning into an international hub for narcotics. “It is a matter of shame for the Chief Minister,” the statement said.

Referring to the reported arrest of a serving councillor and a former councillor, both of the ruling party, in connection with the case, the AIADMK leader wondered how it was possible for them to indulge in such an operation without the backing of senior functionaries of the party. 

Abandon plans for industrial estates in Coimbatore, says Panneerselvam

In another statement, the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, wanted the government to give up its plan to establish two industrial estates in Coimbatore district in the light of opposition from farmers. 

Mr. Panneerselvam said that to mark the centenary of former Chief Minister Janaki Ramachandran, bronze statues of her and AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran would be installed on the premises of the MGR memorial house on Arcot Street at T. Nagar. 

