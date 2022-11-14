Palaniswami wants ₹30,000 an acre as compensation to farmers for rain-affected crops

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 14, 2022 00:07 IST

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday demanded the DMK government to grant a compensation of ₹30,000 an acre for farmers for damages incurred by them due to rain. He also insisted that the government pay the premium for farmers’ crop insurance. Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, referred to reports of crops submerging in rainwater in various districts, especially Mayiladuthurai and urged the State government to depute officers to ascertain the quantum of loss of standing crops incurred by farmers. He said that compared to the AIADMK regime, crop insurance claims during the DMK regime were less, despite which claims of over 80% farmers in Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts had not been settled. None of the Ministers or officers have visited farmers who were affected by the rain, he said, and called for extending the deadline beyond November 15 for enrolment in crop insurance.

