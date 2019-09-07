Palaniswami visits Tesla plant and battery-making units in the U.S.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited various automobile units in the U.S. that make e-vehicles and batteries.

Mr. Palaniswami visited Tesla Inc., located in San Francisco on Thursday, which is involved in making electric vehicles and batteries, an official release said.

The Chief Minister visited Bloom Energy's premises in San Francisco, where he was briefed about the technology used at the unit. The company has been a frontrunner in solid oxide fuel cells, the release said. Bloom Energy is headed by K.R. Sridhar, a native of Tamil Nadu.

In San Francisco, the Chief Minister met Krish Panu, Managing Director of Point Guard Ventures, Zoho Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu, NIO CIO Ganesh V. Iyer, American Cyber Systems head Raj Sardhana, Frost and Sullivan Managing Directors David Frigstad and Abrar Hussain, Boson Motors COO Arun Sreelam, Altius Capitol Inc.'s Balaji Bakthavatchalam, Clari's CTO Venkat Rangan, EverForce.com founder Easwaran Ramalingam and Gopalakrishnan.

Investors show interest

An official release said they expressed their interest to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandham, Dairy Development Secretary K. Gopal, IT Secretary Santhosh Babu, Chief Minister’s secretaries S. Vijayakumar and Jayashree Muralidharan were present.