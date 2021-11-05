Palaniswami urges TN government to waive jewel loans obtained from nationalised, private banks

The AIADMK leader also asked the government to compensate farmers for losses incurred on their crops due to the rains

AIADMK co-coordinator Edapaadi K. Palaniswami on Friday urged the State government to waive jewel loans obtained up to 5 sovereigns from all banks, including nationalised and private banks.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said, “The government had issued a namesake G.O. a couple of days ago over waiving of jewel loans. But, it does not make any mention of the waiving of loans obtained from national banks and private banks.”

He also urged the State government to pump out stagnant water in various places due to the monsoon, ascertain the damage incurred by farmers due to the rains and to immediately announce compensation. He also urged the ensuring of fertilizers necessary for farmers and for the granting of crop loans.

Though his party had pointed out from media reports that sufficient fertilizers were not kept in reserve for farmers and fertilizers were being sold at higher prices, Mr. Palaniswami said: “But, as usual the DMK government has claimed it has sufficient reserves and they were not being sold at higher prices.”

Due to the rains, farmers have incurred a huge loss since crops, which have been cultivated on credit, have been submerged, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out and recalled that appropriate compensation was granted to them during his erstwhile government.

“This government so far has not taken action to relieve the farmers of their hardships. It has not removed the water from the cultivated lands, nor have there been any reports about it,” he alleged.