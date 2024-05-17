GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Palaniswami urges T.N. government to punish perpetrators in Udumalpet rape case

The AIADMK leader said the rape case was indicative of the deteriorating law and order situation in T.N., as well as of the drug menace among the youth

Published - May 17, 2024 04:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Criticising the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday, May 16, 2024, urged the State government to punish those involved in the sexual assault of two minor girls.

Referring to media reports of nine persons having allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, leading to her pregnancy, and the rape of another girl, he said in a statement that these incidents came to light through social media.

The former Chief Minister recalled that he had been warning the government about the reported drug abuse among young people and the deteriorating law and order situation. According to him, anti-social elements remained undeterred by the law or the police. This incident, he said, only indicated that the DMK government had pushed the State into this situation.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged that when DMK president M.K. Stalin was the Leader of the Opposition, he had sought to rake up the Pollachi sexual abuse case, though the AIADMK government had taken “appropriate steps” against the accused persons. It was condemnable that Mr. Stalin, who had projected himself to be a protector of women, had failed to take steps for their protection while he was Chief Minister, he said.

The AIADMK leader said he was condemning the Udumalpet sexual assault “as a concerned father,” just as he has been flagging the issue of drug abuse among the youth.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / sexual assault & rape / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.