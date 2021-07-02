Palaniswami urges TN government to ensure supply of quality paddy seeds

CHENNAI

02 July 2021 16:45 IST

While the AIADMK co-coordinator said the government should look into the quality of paddy seeds, party coordinator O. Pannerselvam said the State should issue death certificates for those who died of COVID-19 as per ICMR guidelines

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday expressed concern over reports of farmers not getting quality paddy seeds.

In this context, he referred to the experience of a farmer in Varagur, near Thiruvaiyaru of Thanjavur district wherein nothing had germinated even after 12 days of sowing. Apart from compensating the farmer, the authorities should look into whether there was a similar experience felt by others elsewhere.

In a separate statement, the AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, said it was the duty of the State government to see to it that death certificates for those who died of COVID-19 were issued as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and solatium reached families of the deceased.

He issued the statement against the backdrop of the recent ruling of the Supreme Court to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame the guidelines in six weeks for fixing ex gratia assistance meant for the families.

Sasikala’s plan

Former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala has hinted that as soon as an announcement was made before July 5 with regard to the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown conditions for all the districts, she would begin her State-wide tour with a visit to the mausoleum of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Her office released her telephone conversation with a number of persons including former Members of Legislative Assembly, S. Kamaraj and N.G. Parthiban. She reiterated her position that she wanted to take along all sections of the party.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran criticised the Centre for “watching” the increase in the price of cooking gas cylinders. He also faulted the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for not fulfilling its electoral promise of subsidy for cooking gas cylinders and reduction in the rate of Value Added Tax for petrol and diesel.