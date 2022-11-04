Palaniswami urges State govt. to withdraw its decision of transferring land from TANTEA to Forests Dept.

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday demanded that the DMK government take back its recent order, transferring about 5,317 acres of land, under the control of the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) Limited, to the Forest Department.

Recalling that TANTEA was established in 1968, when C.N. Annadurai was the Chief Minister, for rehabilitating thousands of Tamils who were repatriated from Sri Lanka, Mr. Palaniswami accused the government of seeking to ruin the livelihood of the repatriated Tamils and rendering them hapless again. Tea estate workers had been complaining that by transferring the lands to the Forest Department, the Minister, who hailed from the Nilgiris district, was attempting to get TANTEA closed down, he said in a statement.

Giving an account of the welfare measures taken when the AIADMK was in power, he referred to a project to build 108 houses for employees of TANTEA; work on 72 houses had been completed. He said TANTEA had asked the houseless retired employees to vacate their quarters if their terminal benefits were to be paid to them. He wanted the government to build houses for such persons.