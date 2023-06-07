ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami urges State govt. to fill vacancy in Group IV service

June 07, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Chennai

‘The government should appoint at least 20,000 candidates who were said to have qualified in the examination,’ said Mr. Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the State government to fill vacancies in the Group IV service expeditiously. 

In a tweet, Mr. Palaniswami referred to reports of the number of Group IV vacancies rising to 25,000. Though the results of the examination for the group were announced in March, counselling had not taken place. The government should appoint at least 20,000 candidates who were said to have qualified in the examination, he said. 

Separately, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, referring to reports of milk theft in Vellore district, called for the constitution of a special investigation team to probe the matter.

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, flagged the alleged employment of child labour by a contractor at an Ambattur dairy and called upon the government to take action against those responsible for employing the children.

