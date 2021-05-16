Palaniswami urges Prime Minister to increase supplies of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections and vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

16 May 2021 00:19 IST

Over 32,000 people infected daily in the State, says former Chief Minister

AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to increase the supply of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections and vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Palaniswami, also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic had affected large number of people all over Tamil Nadu and over 32,000 people were infected daily in the State.

“Though the State government has implemented several restrictions for the movement of people, including the lockdown, due to increase in the number of cases, there is a huge demand of beds, oxygen supported beds, and ICU beds in both the government and private hospitals,” Mr. Palaniswami said. There was also a long queue of patients waiting for admission in hospitals all over Tamil Nadu, he pointed out.

