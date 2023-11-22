HamberMenu
Palaniswami urges party functionaries to counter DMK’s campaign

November 22, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday urged his party functionaries to “spread the message” that his party’s break with the BJP was final.

He said this at a meeting of the party’s district secretaries, a veteran leader said, adding that the general secretary had also pointed out to them that the ruling DMK was still bent on creating an impression that the separation was farcical.

D. Jayakumar, a key spokesperson of the AIADMK and former Minister, described the relationship with the BJP as “a closed chapter.” Asked for comments on Governor R.N. Ravi’s sanction to prosecute two former Ministers C. Vijayabaskar and B.V. Ramanaa, the spokesperson said this would be dealt with in the court of law, where the former Ministers would prove their innocence.

At the meeting, Mr. Palaniswami also advised the functionaries to ensure that fair representation in the party structures at the field level was given to members of religious communities, those who crossed over to the party from other organisations, and women and youth. Work on formation of booth-level committees should be completed by December 4.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Palaniswami condemned Israel for its actions in Gaza and urged the Indian government to stick to the traditional pro-Palestine line. In another message, he asked the State government to see to it that milk, being sold by Aavin through blue, green and orange sachets, be made available without any interruption.

