Palaniswami urges govt. to consider the pleas of protesting visually impaired students

February 16, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on February 15 urged the DMK government to consider the demands of visually impaired students who have been protesting in Chennai to press for their charter of nine demands.

Mr. Palaniswami referred to the protest during the zero hour. One of their demands is 1% reservation in the recruitment of government teachers.

In her response, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan referred to the Supreme Court judgment on the recruitment of teachers. She also listed the steps being taken for the welfare of the differently abled persons. “The government would consider their demands,” she said.

