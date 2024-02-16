GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami urges govt. to consider the pleas of protesting visually impaired students

February 16, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on February 15 urged the DMK government to consider the demands of visually impaired students who have been protesting in Chennai to press for their charter of nine demands.

Mr. Palaniswami referred to the protest during the zero hour. One of their demands is 1% reservation in the recruitment of government teachers.

In her response, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan referred to the Supreme Court judgment on the recruitment of teachers. She also listed the steps being taken for the welfare of the differently abled persons. “The government would consider their demands,” she said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.