Palaniswami urges govt. to argue NEET case efficiently

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday urged the ruling DMK government to efficiently argue the case against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the next hearing for which is listed in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, recalled that the erstwhile AIADMK government had moved the Supreme Court against the NEET and claimed that the DMK government had not taken any steps for the case to be listed for hearing in the Supreme Court. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to appoint senior lawyers for the hearing, in order to win. "Mr. Stalin, when will you get an exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET?" Mr. Palaniswami asked.

In another statement, he claimed that the feeding halls set up in bus terminuses for the benefit of lactating mothers were not maintained well and remained locked in many places. The AIADMK government had implemented several people welfare schemes across the State, benefiting public. "This DMK government has those schemes on hold. When you do this, people who benefitted from the scheme, will convey their angst during elections," he said.