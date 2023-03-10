ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami urges DMK to hold tripartite talks on land acquisition for NLC project

March 10, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leader deplored the way the Neyveli Lignite Corporation had reportedly carried out, with the help of the police, the work of levelling farm lands in Valaiyamadevi in Cuddalore; he accused the DMK of submitting to the dictates of the Centre in this issue

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday urged the State government to hold tripartite talks on the issue of land acquisition for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s (NLC) expansion project in Cuddalore district.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said he wanted the. government to involve the NLC management and the owners of lands, who feared “losing their livelihoods,” in the proposed talks concerning rehabilitation and resettlement, and to guarantee livelihood opportunities for agricultural workers. He cautioned the government not to “remain lax” in this matter.

Deploring the way the NLC had reportedly carried out, with the help of the police, the work of levelling farm lands in Valaiyamadevi in Cuddalore district, Mr. Palaniswami accused the DMK government of “submitting itself to the dictates” of the Centre, though the regime “pretends to be one that has raised the banner of revolt.” He called upon the NLC to abandon its expansion project.

In another statement, he condemned the arrest of Bhuvanagiri legislator A. Arunmozhithevan and others.

