HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami urges DMK to hold tripartite talks on land acquisition for NLC project

The AIADMK leader deplored the way the Neyveli Lignite Corporation had reportedly carried out, with the help of the police, the work of levelling farm lands in Valaiyamadevi in Cuddalore; he accused the DMK of submitting to the dictates of the Centre in this issue

March 10, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday urged the State government to hold tripartite talks on the issue of land acquisition for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s (NLC) expansion project in Cuddalore district.

ALSO READ
Anbumani questions acquiring land for NLC India Ltd when Centre plans to sell its assets by 2025

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said he wanted the. government to involve the NLC management and the owners of lands, who feared “losing their livelihoods,” in the proposed talks concerning rehabilitation and resettlement, and to guarantee livelihood opportunities for agricultural workers. He cautioned the government not to “remain lax” in this matter.

Deploring the way the NLC had reportedly carried out, with the help of the police, the work of levelling farm lands in Valaiyamadevi in Cuddalore district, Mr. Palaniswami accused the DMK government of “submitting itself to the dictates” of the Centre, though the regime “pretends to be one that has raised the banner of revolt.” He called upon the NLC to abandon its expansion project.

In another statement, he condemned the arrest of Bhuvanagiri legislator A. Arunmozhithevan and others.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.