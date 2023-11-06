ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami urges DMK regime to reject ONGC’s application

November 06, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK’s general secretary | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday urged the DMK regime to ensure that ONGC’s application for digging 20 exploratory wells in Ramanathapuram district for hydrocarbon is rejected.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Palaniswami said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should not repeat what he did in the case of methane gas development and should not be “casual” towards the matter. He should not toe the line of the ONGC and see to it that the application is rejected at the initial stage .

