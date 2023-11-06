HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami urges DMK regime to reject ONGC’s application

November 06, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK’s general secretary

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK’s general secretary | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday urged the DMK regime to ensure that ONGC’s application for digging 20 exploratory wells in Ramanathapuram district for hydrocarbon is rejected.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Palaniswami said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should not repeat what he did in the case of methane gas development and should not be “casual” towards the matter. He should not toe the line of the ONGC and see to it that the application is rejected at the initial stage .

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / oil and gas - upstream activities / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.