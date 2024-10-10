ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami urges DMK govt. to take steps to improve Chennai’s cleanliness ranking

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

He pointed out that the city’s ranking has plunged to 199 in 2023 from 45 in 2020 and 43 in 2021

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday (October 10, 2024) urged the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led DMK government to take measures to improve Chennai’s position in the national cleanliness ranking (Swachh Survekshan ranking).

In a statement, he pointed out that the city’s ranking has plunged to 199 in 2023 from 45 in 2020 and 43 in 2021, when the AIADMK was in power. The AIADMK government took several measures and won many awards from the Union government, the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Palaniswami slammed the DMK government for hiking property tax and metro and sewerage charges, and accused it of “burdening the people”. The poor ranking shows that DMK government has not taken any measures to improve the city’s cleanliness, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US