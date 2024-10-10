GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami urges DMK govt. to take steps to improve Chennai’s cleanliness ranking

He pointed out that the city’s ranking has plunged to 199 in 2023 from 45 in 2020 and 43 in 2021

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

| Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami  on Thursday (October 10, 2024) urged the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led DMK government to take measures to improve Chennai’s position in the national cleanliness ranking (Swachh Survekshan ranking).

In a statement, he pointed out that the city’s ranking has plunged to 199 in 2023 from 45 in 2020 and 43 in 2021, when the AIADMK was in power. The AIADMK government took several measures and won many awards from the Union government, the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Palaniswami slammed the DMK government for hiking property tax and metro and sewerage charges, and accused it of “burdening the people”. The poor ranking shows that DMK government has not taken any measures to improve the city’s cleanliness, he alleged.

Published - October 10, 2024 03:04 pm IST

