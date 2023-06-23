HamberMenu
Palaniswami urges DMK govt. to probe into the alleged custodial death of a youth in Tenkasi

June 23, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday urged the DMK government to form  a probe panel to go into the alleged custodial death of a youth in Tenkasi district. 

In a statement, Mr Palaniswami, referring to the ongoing agitation by relatives of the deceased in accepting the body of the youth, suggested that a judge of the Madras High Court be entrusted with the task of enquiry; legal action be taken against the police concerned  and the family of the deceased be given adequate financial compensation. 

Meanwhile, the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, who criticised the government’s move to appoint 20,000 guest lecturers in colleges, asked the regime to appoint teachers on a permanent basis and examine the ways for regularising  the services of such guest lecturers. It called upon the government to give up the move. 

Separately, on the reported death of a girl student in Tiruvannamalai district over not being able to get a community certificate, the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala wanted the government to ensure that community certificates be issued to students at the respective schools of the students. Steps should also be taken to make a hassle-free issue of ration cards to eligible persons.

