Palaniswami urges DMK govt. to call open-end spinning mills’ representatives for talks

Expressing concern over the call given by open-end spinning mills for a three-week strike, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the DMK government to call representatives of the mills for talks and persuade them to give up the proposed strike.

In a statement, he referred to the demand of the owners of the mills for a reduction in the electricity tariff, and found fault with the government for not responding to the demand. He gave a comparative account of the current tariff and what was in force during the previous AIADMK government. He wanted the authorities to call the mills’ representatives in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts for talks and resolve the issue.

Separately, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran sought the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the issue.

