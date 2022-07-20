Palaniswami urges DMK government to exert pressure on GST Council to withdraw tax on food items

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday demanded that the DMK government exert pressure on the GST Council to rescind the levy of the tax on several food items.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said the move would hit the poor and the middle class, especially women, and pave the way for restaurants to hike prices. He wanted the Central government and the GST Council to withdraw the move.

He criticised State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan for not opposing the move at the 47th GST Council meeting . “This shows that Chief Minister [M.K. Stalin] and the DMK government have no concern for the poor and the middle class,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

He recalled that when his colleague D. Jayakumar represented the State under the AIADMK rule, he secured tax exemption and tax reduction for several essential commodities. The tax rate of 18% was reduced to 5% for wet grinders. Now, the old rate had been restored, which would affect micro, small and medium enterprises, he said.