Palaniswami urges cadre to tread the path laid down by ex-CMs MGR, Jayalalithaa

Pointing out that only 15 more months were left for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday called upon his cadre to tread the path laid down by former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa for the party to return to power.

“In these 15 months, we have a good opportunity to carry forward the legacy left behind by our late leaders Puratchi Thalaivar [MGR] and Puratchi Thalaivi [Jayalalithaa]...,” Mr. Palaniswami told his party cadre.

Delivering an address at the birth centenary celebrations of late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Janaki Ramachandran, Mr. Palaniswami said no party had won or lost elections continuously. “Victory and loss come in turns...”

On the remark that the AIADMK had been suffering consecutive electoral defeats, Mr. Palaniswami asked: “Has the DMK not suffered defeats consecutively...? Hasn’t the party come to power now?..” The AIADMK leader recalled that in 1991, the DMK had won only two Assembly constituencies.

He further said that though the DMK and the AIADMK were “family-parties”, there was a difference between them. “The AIADMK is a family. But the DMK is a party of [late DMK leader] Karunanidhi’s family. Only members of his family can become the party leader. As for the AIADMK, anyone from the AIADMK family who works hard, can become the party’s general secretary.” he added.

They could also become an MP or a Minister, or the Chief Minister, he said, adding: “That is the difference between the DMK and the AIADMK.”

Comparing the achievements of the erstwhile AIADMK governments with those of the DMK, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that his party was in power for more years than the DMK.

The welfare initiatives implemented by the AIADMK government have helped Tamil Nadu maintain the numero uno position in the country.

Lauding the gesture of Janaki Ramachandran for donating her private property, which continues to remain the AIADMK’s head office, Mr. Palaniswami said the premises was like a “temple”. Without elaborating, he recalled attempts by some people to vandalise it, and said, “God will look after them...”

Recalling the split in the AIADMK after the death of MGR, Mr. Palaniswami underlined how late leaders Janaki Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa came together to strengthen the party. After getting the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol back, the AIADMK won the elections that followed.

After having taken up the the party leadership, Jayalalithaa too had faced several challenges, Mr. Palaniswami said, adding that to this day, the AIADMK had been facing challenges. “But, whenever it has faced challenges, it has emerged victorious.”

Earlier in the day, he unveiled Janaki’s portrait and paid floral tributes. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition, and released a souvenir to mark the birth centenary of Janaki.

To enthuse the cadre, an artificial intelligence-resurrected video of MGR, addressing them was played. MGR was seen saying he always remained in the hearts of his followers. He also addressed Mr. Palaniswami as anbu thambi (beloved younger brother), much to the joy of the party cadre.

Lauding Mr. Palaniswami’s “honesty in public life, administrative ability, hard work and loyalty”, the AI personality said he was serving well as the AIADMK’s general secretary with a “courage and valour like Selvi Jayalalithaa”.

It further hoped that the loyal army of partymen would stand by Mr. Palaniswami. Earlier in the day, cultural troupes played several film songs featuring MGR.